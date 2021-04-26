Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on hand to open the Delray Beach Market on Saturday, a 150,000 square-foot food hall filled with delicious things to eat and drink and a signal to America that Florida is returning to normal:

Great morning at the ribbon cutting of Florida’s largest Food Hall — the Delray Beach Market. @market_beach has dozens of vendors and over 150,000 square feet to explore and enjoy. #DelrayBeachMarket pic.twitter.com/7h3SUFY1CL — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 24, 2021

But to Florida DNC member Thomas Kennedy, the way DeSantis ate his pizza is “extremely disturbing”:

Ron Desantis eating a pizza is extremely disturbing pic.twitter.com/w3zjQTQT0B — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 24, 2021

Wait. Eating pizza correctly is now disturbing to Dems?

Nope…his technique for eating a large slice is correct. https://t.co/2AdcbShWti — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 25, 2021

DeSantis 2024: Competence in all the things!

Because he’s a politician who actually knows how to do it? https://t.co/XW1eiMjbif — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) April 25, 2021

Coming soon, a book by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to eat pizza — probably:

Disturbing? Wait til you hear about the governor of New York. https://t.co/8z5QsjtONA — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 25, 2021

Heh — probably:

the guy who tweeted this eats his pizza with a fork and knife https://t.co/Rb3KYJdoxo — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 25, 2021

Just like this guy:

He's eating a slice the way it's meant to be eaten, sport. With his hands and with a good fold. Not like this doofus: https://t.co/pACeI9KeQL pic.twitter.com/t7i0iJfD9O — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 25, 2021

This is good advice for any DeSantis hater:

What’s disturbing is obsessing over a popular Republican Governor eating pizza *the correct way* and making it controversial because you hate his politics. Don’t you have something better to do on weekends? I see you’re in Miami—go fishing. You need it. Very calming. https://t.co/FV9zP9xS2n — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) April 25, 2021

DeSantis also — gasp! — drank beer at the new food hall:

Gov Desantis attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for Delray Beach Market presented by Menin toasting to it's success #DelrayBeachMarket #mediapunch pic.twitter.com/4u4862Nz9D — MediaPunch Inc (@mediapunchinc) April 24, 2021

And it looks like he enjoyed some chicken, too:

Or did he do these two things wrong, too?

