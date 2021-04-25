A large brawl involving multiple passengers was caught on video today at Miami International Airport in the D-concourse outside of the Urban Decay store. Check it out (although we wish our videographer filmed in landscape and not portrait):

Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/wRnXh8f7dS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021

You know, maybe all of those bystanders could have stepped in instead of just shouting, “stop!”

Yelling “stop it!” repeatedly did not, in fact, stop it. https://t.co/9x73cchZN5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 25, 2021

And many are commenting that police are nowhere to be seen in a week where many people also thought teens should just be allowed to fight it out with knives:

Kinda wild a brawl is allowed to continue for at least 2 minutes at an international airport and zero security or police show up. https://t.co/CLmMVCnEMK — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) April 25, 2021

But we are reading that arrests were made:

My sources say arrests were made. I’ve reached out to @MiamiDadePD for details and I’m waiting to hear back. — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021

Here’s another angle of the shenanigans:

@iflymia and the police never arrived. Fight at the gate at Miami International Airport pic.twitter.com/aQ2bpyf5BP — Maria (@Solecito2807) April 25, 2021

