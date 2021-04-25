Good news, although we already knew this.

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted on ABC this morning that the risk of contracting COVID-19 outdoors “is really, really quite low”:

“I think it’s pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.” “If you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, obviously, the risk is miniscule.” May I take mine off now, please? — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) April 25, 2021

And later on Sunday in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Fauci said new guidance from the CDC on outdoor mask use is coming but, unbelievably, he also claimed that he and other experts “have been saying all along” that the risk outside is “extremely low”:

Fauci tells CNN updated outdoor mask guidance likely very soon: "The risk when you’re outdoors – which we have been saying all along – is extremely low. And if you are vaccinated, it’s even lower. So you’re going to be hearing about those kinds of recommendations soon.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 25, 2021

Better late than never?

We knew this 11 months ago. https://t.co/CFJu5vhUMC — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 25, 2021

But, WTF is the point of teasing that new guidance is coming?

LOL what's the point of saying this but also not yet recommending it. What is this, a fucking teaser? Just tell people they're safe, for fuck's sake. https://t.co/7DVD3SGCnP — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 25, 2021

Hardest hit is that guy in Florida who tried to panic everyone for going to the beach:

That #Resistance creep, @DWUhlfelderLaw, who became a liberal media star by dressing up as the Grim Reaper to shame families who took their kids to get sun at deserted beaches (only to turn around weeks later & urge everyone to attend street protests) was an anti-science cretin: https://t.co/1c2HAuGbLV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2021

He’s so bad at this job:

When people say “believe Fauci” I genuinely don’t know what they mean because Fauci is constantly saying something different than he has previously said. So ok, I’ll believe this Fauci who says risk outside is extremely low. https://t.co/oFzSQRfu3k — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2021

When I say Fauci has no business on our TV, it’s because of his inconsistencies and muddling of information. He is outright terrible at communicating and is responsible for so much misinformation in the last year. https://t.co/n4BMOYpRJa — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2021

And does he really think we’ll just forget about all the guidelines for the past year to hide in our homes?

He is going to claim being consistent and correct all along? This guy https://t.co/36OtpPqqIK — Gerry (@GerryDales) April 25, 2021

“I don’t think so”:

Which they have been saying all along? I don’t think so. https://t.co/tHEp0Ua46b — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 25, 2021

And remember when going outside meant you wanted to kill grandma? Now he’s telling us it was safe all along:

oh great now fauci wants to kill grandma https://t.co/hlihSrJwbx — jerry (@youneedabath) April 25, 2021

Our health experts have really been a disaster through all of this and it past time to call them out:

the crew that needed a year to officially declare that covid isn’t being transmitted by touching surfaces is gradually coming around to the view that masks aren’t needed outdoors https://t.co/qnUQnL8hJ5 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 25, 2021

***