Good news, although we already knew this.

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted on ABC this morning that the risk of contracting COVID-19 outdoors “is really, really quite low”:

And later on Sunday in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Fauci said new guidance from the CDC on outdoor mask use is coming but, unbelievably, he also claimed that he and other experts “have been saying all along” that the risk outside is “extremely low”:

Better late than never?

But, WTF is the point of teasing that new guidance is coming?

Hardest hit is that guy in Florida who tried to panic everyone for going to the beach:

He’s so bad at this job:

And does he really think we’ll just forget about all the guidelines for the past year to hide in our homes?

“I don’t think so”:

And remember when going outside meant you wanted to kill grandma? Now he’s telling us it was safe all along:

Our health experts have really been a disaster through all of this and it past time to call them out:

***

