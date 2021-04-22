In what was always inevitable, the pace of vaccines has slowed as the number of people who definitely will get the shot gets smaller, leaving the government and health experts to now attempt to persuade those who have serious concerns about the safety of vaccines or their actual need to get vaccinated as well:

The White House, instead of facing the reality, is in full-spin mode:

With that said, President Joe Biden warned Americans that we may have to cancel our small gatherings for July 4th if vaccinations still lag by then:

From the NY Post:

“Back on March 11, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago,” Biden said.

He warned: “To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.”

Watch for yourself:

And as you might imagine, his threat didn’t go over very well:

Dear Joe Biden: We DO NOT NEED your permission to gather and celebrate July 4th!

And we’ve kind of gone through this before as a nation:

Maybe he missed that day in school?

Anyway, we don’t even need state-sponsored fireworks:

Life finds a way, even in heavy-handed Los Angeles:

