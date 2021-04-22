Dear Joe Biden: We DO NOT NEED your permission to gather and celebrate July 4th!

In what was always inevitable, the pace of vaccines has slowed as the number of people who definitely will get the shot gets smaller, leaving the government and health experts to now attempt to persuade those who have serious concerns about the safety of vaccines or their actual need to get vaccinated as well:

The White House can spin this however it likes but going from 2.5m doses last Tuesday to 1.8m today is fairly discouraging. https://t.co/NuK3s9ckEf — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 21, 2021

The White House, instead of facing the reality, is in full-spin mode:

That isn't really what the polling data shows but the fact that the White House is doing this much spinning is a bearish indicator. If they were confident that the decline in vaccinations was a blip that would resolve itself, they'd say as much. https://t.co/ZPlF5etLB8 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 21, 2021

With that said, President Joe Biden warned Americans that we may have to cancel our small gatherings for July 4th if vaccinations still lag by then:

Biden warns if Americans don't get COVID jabs they might have to cancel July 4 https://t.co/p5euJI9X1H pic.twitter.com/Pln0NWQCVJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2021

From the NY Post:

“Back on March 11, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago,” Biden said. He warned: “To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.”

Watch for yourself:

Biden: "Back on March 11, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the 4th of July. An America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind a year ago. We remain on track for that goal…[but if we] stop being vigilant, this virus will erase the progress" pic.twitter.com/7yofk9UUnl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2021

And as you might imagine, his threat didn’t go over very well:

There aren't enough of my asses for @joebiden to kiss https://t.co/fIpsBAhDKq — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 22, 2021

Dear Joe Biden: We DO NOT NEED your permission to gather and celebrate July 4th!

Biden thinks we need his permission to hold gatherings. We don't. https://t.co/Qo9rr4H6wk — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 22, 2021

And we’ve kind of gone through this before as a nation:

Maybe he missed that day in school?

Government officials don't cancel the 4th of July. That's why it's the 4th of July. https://t.co/ai93X9Zoee — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2021

Anyway, we don’t even need state-sponsored fireworks:

You act like this isn’t America and we don’t buy our own illegal fireworks https://t.co/e8AhFbmUvD — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 22, 2021

Life finds a way, even in heavy-handed Los Angeles:

One thing is for certain, nothing stops people from lighting fireworks in Los Angeles. https://t.co/GF1q30r3PL — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) April 22, 2021

***