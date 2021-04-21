Portland’s Black community has posted this open letter that literally beg white “protesters” to stop “doing damage to us” during their near-nightly rampages in the city:

Leaders from Portland's Black community write an open letter calling on white protesters to stop "doing damage to us." Protesters who say they seek racial justice have damaged Black-owned businesses and a Boys and Girls Club serving mostly people of color https://t.co/QVOs6AhUMK — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 21, 2021

Text of the letter here:

In response to ongoing behavior seen as detrimental to Black Liberation, Black protesters have drafted a letter addressing the larger Portland Protest Community, so that our values and observations are clear to all. As Black Oregonians concerned with the ongoing lack of accountability for the police violence that continues to disproportionately impact Black communities, the disabled, those with mental illness, the unhoused, and other marginalized people, it is important for us to stand in solidarity and state our shared values. There is no excuse for the police to murder civilians. This is completely unacceptable and every abuse of power is a stain on our nation, and an obstacle to peace. Every cover up, lie and delay prove to us further that this system is not reformable. As an array of Black writers, speakers, artists, activists, teachers, parents and professionals, we already struggle to survive in a state that makes every effort to reshuffle and erase us. We need our allies in this fight to understand and honor this fact. Understand that doing damage to us, our communities, and our resources undoes the work we do. Black people are not a monolith, and having a complicit Black person in your planning space does not indicate support from the Black community. For decades, efforts towards Black Liberation have suffered at the hands of both well-meaning allies and predatory opportunists, and over the last year we have watched as people have profited from and damaged our movement without our consent or approval. Revolutionary times call for revolutionary measures, but success requires thoughtful action. Actions that neither increase solidarity nor broadcast purpose while making the lives of local Black communities more difficult are not acceptable.

But is “protesters” really the correct word? It should be “rioters”:

Booking photos of those arrested at the #DaunteWright BLM-#antifa riots in Brooklyn Center, Minn. this month. Most were charged with rioting &/or unlawful assembly. #AntifaMugshots #BLM Jonna Samantha Thomas Carroll

Zoe Ashler Kaplan

Rebecca Briana Jacobson

Michael Charging Hawk pic.twitter.com/9jaLuhWLgg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

These rioters caused $20,000 in damage to the NE Portland Boys and Girls Club:

Protesters cause nearly $20,000 in damage to NE Portland Boys and Girls Club https://t.co/ZqKnrGZFoN pic.twitter.com/N3oxwvscSd — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 20, 2021

The protests turned violent — again — after yesterday guilty verdict for former police officer Derek Chauvin:

Police declare unlawful assembly as dozens gather in downtown Portland after Derek Chauvin found guilty https://t.co/SEP6pGGFJZ pic.twitter.com/SgZURHwE5r — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 21, 2021

One of the rioters was caught on video punching a Portland police officer in the face:

VIDEO: An officer and protester engage in a heated confrontation. Another officer arrives on a bicycle, pushing another nearby protester. That protester then punched the first officer, and police piled on the person who threw the punch in flurry of physical confrontation. pic.twitter.com/ZpZSFClwJV — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 21, 2021

Businesses were smashed up, too:

#Antifa smashed up another Starbucks in their Portland riot celebrating Chauvin’s murder conviction. Video by @jennytyoung: pic.twitter.com/xUEGfcoXvz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

