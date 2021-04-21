Meanwhile, in Florida, Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle captured the moment someone appeared to get a “butt injection” during a virtual court hearing:
MIAMI ZOOM COURT: We’ve reached peak 305. Someone appears to be getting a butt injection while appearing in a virtual hearing pic.twitter.com/2bRK3IATQz
— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) April 21, 2021
Is there any other reaction?
omg
— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 21, 2021
Yes, so many questions:
I have so many questions, none of which I want answered. https://t.co/xtWjJ6bm2x
— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 21, 2021
Well, the day is still young!
This is the funniest thing I’ll see today.
— David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) April 21, 2021
“Miami, never change”:
Miami, never change. https://t.co/GwCPL7255z
— Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) April 21, 2021
***