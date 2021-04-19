We regret to inform you that Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again and saying we still need to wear masks even if vaccinated because there’s a slim chance someone who’s vaccinated can still spread COVID-19:

Watch for yourself:

But did you catch his first line? He actually admitted that the science will eventually say we don’t need to wear masks but in the meantime, he’s telling everyone to do so and stepping on his own message! From the transcript:

Okay. This is something that as we get more information it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently the reason is that when you get vaccinated, you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected. That’s one of the things we’ve got to make sure everybody understands. You dramatically diminish it. However, what happens is that you might get infected and get absolutely no symptoms, not know you’re infected and then inadvertently go into a situation with vulnerable people. And if you don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect them.

And he admits it’s a small risk:

Now, there’s a small risk of that, but it’s there. The other thing is that there may be variants that are circulating. We know New York area has their own variant, 526. There’s a South African variant. Fortunately for us, Chuck, the 117 variant that is dominant in Europe and in U.K. is also now dominant in the United States. Thank goodness the vaccine works very well against that variant.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich rightly ripped into Fauci for this “insane, anti-science garbage”:

He is so bad at his job:

And he’s even admitting to Todd that his “explanation is utter bulls*it”:

Do his supporters realize how much damage he’s doing right now?

Former President Trump should’ve fired him a long time ago but, alas, here we are:

***

