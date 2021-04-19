We regret to inform you that Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again and saying we still need to wear masks even if vaccinated because there’s a slim chance someone who’s vaccinated can still spread COVID-19:

Why must vaccinated people still wear a mask? Fauci: "You might get infected and get absolutely no symptoms and then [infect others]. … The other thing is that there may be variants that may be circulating." #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 18, 2021

Watch for yourself:

TODAY: @chucktodd: "Why does a vaccinated person have to wear a mask?" Dr. Fauci: "You dramatically diminish" possible Covid infection with a vaccine, but vaccinated people could still carry infection. "If you don't have a mask, you might inadvertently infect" others. pic.twitter.com/pATPWCm65T — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 18, 2021

But did you catch his first line? He actually admitted that the science will eventually say we don’t need to wear masks but in the meantime, he’s telling everyone to do so and stepping on his own message! From the transcript:

Okay. This is something that as we get more information it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently the reason is that when you get vaccinated, you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected. That’s one of the things we’ve got to make sure everybody understands. You dramatically diminish it. However, what happens is that you might get infected and get absolutely no symptoms, not know you’re infected and then inadvertently go into a situation with vulnerable people. And if you don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect them.

And he admits it’s a small risk:

Now, there’s a small risk of that, but it’s there. The other thing is that there may be variants that are circulating. We know New York area has their own variant, 526. There’s a South African variant. Fortunately for us, Chuck, the 117 variant that is dominant in Europe and in U.K. is also now dominant in the United States. Thank goodness the vaccine works very well against that variant.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich rightly ripped into Fauci for this “insane, anti-science garbage”:

This is insane, anti-science garbage from the federal government's highest paid bureaucrat. https://t.co/FoCd7VxHiM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 18, 2021

He is so bad at his job:

He's essentially arguing we should wear masks forever. https://t.co/kINqhs0mAQ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 18, 2021

And he’s even admitting to Todd that his “explanation is utter bulls*it”:

This Fauci explanation is utter bullshit, relies on completely unreasonable and theoretical risk of spread from vaccinated people to others- As high priest of the mask religion, he’d rather force you to obey than encourage more vaccinations through enhancing freedom from masks https://t.co/iMK5YRDoU2 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 18, 2021

Do his supporters realize how much damage he’s doing right now?

I have no doubt that Fauci is knowledgeable and great at what he does as a scientist, but he absolutely sucks as a public spokesperson. This messaging is not going to motivate anyone to get the vaccine that is already hesitant to do so. https://t.co/7kWNO0ZCIq — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 18, 2021

Former President Trump should’ve fired him a long time ago but, alas, here we are:

I’m glad you’re catching on to Dr. Fauci and the gigantic COVID lockdown scam. If you had caught on BEFORE we reordered Western society, it would have been more helpful. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 18, 2021

