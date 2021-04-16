President Joe Biden, during his joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, just referred to 29-year-old Master’s champion Hideki Matsuyama as a “Japanese boy”:

"I know how proud you are of the people of Japan," Biden tells the Japanese prime minister, "and you've got a Japanese boy coming over here, and guess what, he won the Masters." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 16, 2021

And there’s the first “WTF” moment of the day:

No wonder they had VP Kamala Harris greet the prime minister and not the president:

Guess we know why they kept him in a broom closet for the majority of the day today. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2021

Watch for yourself:

President Biden congrats the Japan PM on Hideki Matsuyama becoming the first Japanese golfer to win the Masters: "I know how proud you are of the people of Japan are. And you've got a Japanese boy coming over here, and guess what, he won the Masters." pic.twitter.com/cJ7cnm6FPd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2021

***