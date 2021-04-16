President Joe Biden, during his joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, just referred to 29-year-old Master’s champion Hideki Matsuyama as a “Japanese boy”:

And there’s the first “WTF” moment of the day:

No wonder they had VP Kamala Harris greet the prime minister and not the president:

Watch for yourself:

