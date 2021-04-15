Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York unveiled a bold new tax proposal on Twitter on Wednesday that declared, “No should ever be taxed twice on the same income” and “It’s not fair and it’s not just”:

LOL. Does he even have a clue as to what he just suggested?

“TAX CUTS FOR THE RICH!”:

We’re pretty sure it would get Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement:

And what other double taxes should we eliminate?

Paging Jeff Bezos, get on this right now:

Get rid of all the taxes!

But, alas, we will not get Rep. Nadler bold plan passed anytime soon:

Buzzkill.

***

