Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York unveiled a bold new tax proposal on Twitter on Wednesday that declared, “No should ever be taxed twice on the same income” and “It’s not fair and it’s not just”:

No one should ever be taxed twice on the same income. It's not fair and it's not just. Proud to lead seventeen Members of the NY House delegation—alongside @RepTomSuozzi—in demanding that any coming tax legislation restores the SALT deduction.https://t.co/eOB6QPVrOT — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) April 14, 2021

LOL. Does he even have a clue as to what he just suggested?

So…states should abolish their income taxes entirely? This is a mess, sir. It's not what you meant to say. https://t.co/CmTblIaE9a — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 15, 2021

“TAX CUTS FOR THE RICH!”:

Here's Nadler demanding TAX CUTS FOR THE RICH! The SALT cap they want to repeal is $10k. Anyone who needs to write off more than $10k in state and local taxes is rich. Dems like the deduction though because it forces all of us to subsidize confiscatory tax rates in blue states. https://t.co/je8SBXncaT — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 15, 2021

We’re pretty sure it would get Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement:

This would directly benefit Nancy Pelosi, like a LOT. https://t.co/ZroatsTw64 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 15, 2021

And what other double taxes should we eliminate?

BREAKING: Democrat Jerry Nadler announces he opposes capital gains taxes, estate taxes, and dividend taxes. https://t.co/FWC2DFQR45 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 15, 2021

Paging Jeff Bezos, get on this right now:

GP You mean like the double-taxation of corporations? Or the wealth tax bill that plans on double taxing? https://t.co/U8yqTn7GrU — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 15, 2021

Get rid of all the taxes!

Mileage tax.

Estate tax.

C Corp/ LLCs

Cigarette and soda taxes I had no idea Democrats were so excited about getting rid of all these taxes! https://t.co/pLGfCLwe5P — ConservativeDoc (@ConservativeDoc) April 15, 2021

But, alas, we will not get Rep. Nadler bold plan passed anytime soon:

That aside, there is simply no good reason that I, as a Floridian, should pay more for the federal government so that New York can add local services I don’t get without richer taxpayers having to feel it. This is a losing case, especially for the Democratic Party. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 15, 2021

Buzzkill.

***