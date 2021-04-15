Many, many blue-check health experts defending the FDA and CDC when on Tuesday they announced out of the blue with no warning whatsoever that they were recommending a pause in the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine over fears of rare blood clots.

For example, is Brown professor Dr. Ashish K. Jha say “this is how it works” it’s it’s good news that we have a “vigorous system that takes adverse events seriously”:

This editor questioned him at the time over this Pollyannaish view of the world:

And we were right to question him as he’s now flip-flopped, accusing the FDA and CDC of punting and calling this lake of advisement a “mistake”:

He’s referring to the decision on Wednesday that delayed re-authorization of the vaccine for “another 7-10, at least”:

“The risk-benefit here is all wrong,” you say?

Maybe blue-checks owe Nate Silver an apology then?

Anyway, the thread continues here but the damage has already been done:

***

