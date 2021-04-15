Many, many blue-check health experts defending the FDA and CDC when on Tuesday they announced out of the blue with no warning whatsoever that they were recommending a pause in the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine over fears of rare blood clots.

For example, is Brown professor Dr. Ashish K. Jha say “this is how it works” it’s it’s good news that we have a “vigorous system that takes adverse events seriously”:

I know lots of folks think this will cause more vaccine hesitancy — and more harm than good. I'm honestly not so sure My sense is confidence comes from people believing that we have a vigorous system that takes adverse events seriously. We do. This is how it works. — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 13, 2021

This editor questioned him at the time over this Pollyannaish view of the world:

honest question: have you met any real people? https://t.co/CT8r8H7rja — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 13, 2021

And we were right to question him as he’s now flip-flopped, accusing the FDA and CDC of punting and calling this lake of advisement a “mistake”:

CDC's vaccine advisory committee ACIP met today to advise on J&J pause After thoughtfully discussing what we know & don't know about rare clotting events, they punted The advisory committee decided not to advise This was a mistake. J&J should be un-paused soon Thread — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

He’s referring to the decision on Wednesday that delayed re-authorization of the vaccine for “another 7-10, at least”:

Health authorities decided to keep the J&J vaccine out of circulation for another 7-10 days, at least. Almost 7 million people have received the single-dose vaccine. One person died from a blood clot that *might* have been related. https://t.co/fPBm9daAnR — Graeme Wood (@gcaw) April 14, 2021

“The risk-benefit here is all wrong,” you say?

Initial pause by FDA on Tuesday was a close call But I supported it A few days to alert people, begin process of collecting more data, advise physicians — all made sense Now advisory panel wants to return in 7 – 10 days to discuss further The risk-benefit here is all wrong — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

Maybe blue-checks owe Nate Silver an apology then?

Nate Silver spars with CNN medical analyst over the FDA-CDC decision to pause the J&J vaccine https://t.co/nMs9qG72sR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 14, 2021

Anyway, the thread continues here but the damage has already been done:

Nearly all the adverse events are in women 18-49 years old Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST), the clot seen with J&J, is known to be more common in young women Suggests that young women probably the group at high risk This actually gave ACIP a smart way forward 2/7 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

Given that most cases of vaccine-related CVST appears in women ACIP should have recommended continuing pause for women 18-49 but resuming for everyone else Keeping vaccine paused for everyone makes little sense Risk-benefit keeping vaccine paused for everyone WAY off 3/7 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

But what about the fact that we have Moderna/Pfizer? They are great. But not easy for everyone. For many, J&J is a life-saver Imagine 54 yo male migrant farm worker with diabetes who can't return for a 2nd shot? Based on what we know today, Would you give him J&J? 4/7 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

His risk of getting COVID may be as high as 1 in 1000 per day His chances of dying of COVID may be 1 in 100 So each unvaccinated day, his risk of death is 1 in 100,000 His life-time risk of CVST from J&J? WAY less than 1 in million May be zero No-brainer. Give him J&J 5/7 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

ACIP's decision to wait would be fine if there was no pandemic going on But there is And waiting 7-10 days won't do much. Not sure what data they will get in that time But we'll have done real harm to a terrific vaccine particularly well-suited for vulnerable populations 6/7 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

Good news is that ACIP is just advisory So FDA/CDC can still move forward and recommend resuming vaccinations for everyone except women 18-49 And for all groups, continue to vigorously, proactively collect data and make changes later if needed 7/8 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

We’re in a pandemic Short pause to alert folks is reasonable Waiting when its unlikely to change what we know is not J&J highly-effective, safe vaccine with rare side-effects I'd make it available soon, particularly for those for whom alternatives are not good choices Fin — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 15, 2021

