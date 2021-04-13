The FDA and CDC just wrapped up a media call on their recommendation to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Highlights:

“FDA/CDC call just now seems to imply that the pause is mostly to prepare clinicians to advise, diagnose & treat patients who MAY develop CVST & related conditions due to vaccination.”

“They are NOT seeing any similar cases in Pfizer or Moderna.”

They expect the pause to only last a “matter of days”

“This is a recommendation and not a mandate…out of an abundance of caution…”

“They DO BELIEVE that this effect is similar to what is being seen with AZ vaccine.”

More via Yale’s Howard Forman:

FDA/CDC call just now seems to imply that the pause is mostly to prepare clinicians to advise, diagnose & treat patients who MAY develop CVST & related conditions due to vaccination. Glad advisory committee will meet tmrw. Hope this pause is brief. #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

They are NOT seeing any similar cases in Pfizer or Moderna. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

They expect pause to “matter of days”. #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

They have consistently emphasized that this is an extremely rare phenomenon related to immune mediated (errant) response to ones own platelets. #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

Regarding whether this is an over-reaction: “we saw this pattern and realized that treatment needed to be individualized…wanted to get word out.” #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

“It was clear to us that we alert the public. We included the pause so physician community could learn what they needed to learn..” #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

“ this is a recommendation and not a mandate. ..out of an abundance of caution..” On individual basis, provider and patient can make decision whether or not to take vaccine. #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

“It is possible we will learn of more cases. It is part of the reason we are taking the pause.” #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

Temporary pause is hopefully not going to have any meaningful impact on vaccine program, if at all. (He was NOT speaking of hesitancy, but only supply). #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

They DO BELIEVE that this effect is similar to what is being seen with AZ vaccine. #JohnsonandJohnson — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) April 13, 2021

