The FDA and CDC just wrapped up a media call on their recommendation to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Highlights:

  • “FDA/CDC call just now seems to imply that the pause is mostly to prepare clinicians to advise, diagnose & treat patients who MAY develop CVST & related conditions due to vaccination.”
  • “They are NOT seeing any similar cases in Pfizer or Moderna.”
  • They expect the pause to only last a “matter of days”
  • “This is a recommendation and not a mandate…out of an abundance of caution…”
  • “They DO BELIEVE that this effect is similar to what is being seen with AZ vaccine.”

More via Yale’s Howard Forman:

Trending

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCFDAJohnson & Johnson