Dem Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii responded to today’s announcement from the CDC and FDA that they’re pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after 6 women experienced clotting issues within two weeks of taking it:

“I respect the independence of the FDA and their need to evaluate risk. But 6 out of 6.8 million is not a lot, and if they are going to land on “we reviewed the data and everything is fine,” they need to be clear and quick and unequivocal.”

What happened to trust the experts?

Trending

It’s only bad when Trump does it, however:

And it’s not 6 out of 6.8 million, by the way. It’s 6 out of the number of women in that age group which is a lot fewer than 6.8 million people:

And even if the CDC and FDA do re-clear the vaccine, it’s going to be REALLY hard to overcome the damage from this:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian SchatzCDCFDAJohnson & Johnson