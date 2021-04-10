For the “can’t make this up if we tried” file, Reuters reported on Friday that the Biden administration is considering a plan that would pay migrants in Central America to stay in Central America rather than traveling to the U.S.:

Yes, this is as bad as it sounds:

The term you’re thinking of for this is “extortion”:

Why not give the money directly to the cartels since that’s where it’s going to end up anyway?

People in America are still waiting for the stimulus checks or for unemployment benefits, yet they’re really considering this one?

But this time will be different they say!

Pretty much:

Dems really are teeing up Trump 2024 or say someone like Gov. Ron DeSantis who could have a field day with this one:

