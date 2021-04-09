The “I bet he’s thinking of other women” meme is one of the best memes on the internet:

Until now, that is.

Check out how badly the SEIU has ruined it while shilling for President Biden’s bogus “infrastructure” plan:

Her: He's probably thinking about other girls… Him: A modern understanding of "infrastructure" should include home care, child care and paid leave. #AmericanJobsPlan #CareIsEssential pic.twitter.com/jxlD54ma7Y — SEIU (@SEIU) April 9, 2021

Or maybe he’s asking, “why the f*** doesn’t this monstrosity of a bill fund things like dams which are literally infrastructure?”:

Dam safety advocates feel forgotten in Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan https://t.co/KmZl09JQDm pic.twitter.com/FcLae01W5Y — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) April 10, 2021

Note: Just because it’s popular DOESN’T MAKE IT INFRASTRUCTURE:

Washington: Is it infrastructure? Will people support it? Voters: Yep. pic.twitter.com/NXyBpWBtnA — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) April 7, 2021

Sigh.

