Yesterday at the White House during remarks on infrastructure, President Joe Biden talked about a future where planes fly at 21,000 miles an hour:

“. . .if we decided to do it, traverse the world in about an hour, travel 21,000 miles an hour.  So much is changing.  We have got to lead it.”

That’s not a typo. From the official White House transcript:

And here’s National Review’s Jim Geraghty with the much-needed fact-check of this complete nonsense:

Trending

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden