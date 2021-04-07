A new survey of school systems across the country shows just how badly the Biden administration is failing at getting kids back to school in-person five days a week:

Many US students aren't returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen. Survey shows Joe Biden is no closer to meeting his goal of having most elementary schools open five days a week in his first 100 days. @AP has more: https://t.co/CqKNgqed57 #education — Susan M. Bryan (@susanmbryanNM) April 7, 2021

In summary, we’re at “roughly the same share” of in-person learning “as the previous month”:

“President Joe Biden came no closer to meeting his goal of having most elementary schools open five days a week in his first 100 days. Just shy of half of US schools offered full-time learning in February, roughly the same share as the previous month” https://t.co/5mmW5LSzey — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 7, 2021

And despite 46% of schools offering full in-person classes, only 34% are taking advantage of it:

"Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February, according to the survey, but just 34% of students were learning full-time in the classroom."https://t.co/tgvpWrPAcy — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) April 7, 2021

The number has actually dropped in the Northeast:

Yikes: "The Northeast saw a DECREASE in the rate of students learning in the classroom five days a week, from 23% to 19%."https://t.co/W7N8MVDxHk — Alexander (@alexanderrusso) April 7, 2021

The percentage for Black students did improve, but only slightly:

Silver lining in the latest NCES report: "a slight increase among Black students learning fully in-person. "From January to February, the rate ticked up from 28% to 30%."https://t.co/W7N8MVDxHk — Alexander (@alexanderrusso) April 7, 2021

Faster, please.

