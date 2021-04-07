A new survey of school systems across the country shows just how badly the Biden administration is failing at getting kids back to school in-person five days a week:

In summary, we’re at “roughly the same share” of in-person learning “as the previous month”:

And despite 46% of schools offering full in-person classes, only 34% are taking advantage of it:

The number has actually dropped in the Northeast:

The percentage for Black students did improve, but only slightly:

Faster, please.

