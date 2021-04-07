Responding to reports that the Biden administration will continue construction of the border wall along the southern border. . .

BREAKING: Biden’s DHS may restart construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall to fill any “gaps” in the current barrier, says DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 6, 2021

. . .Rep. Ilhan Omar called out President Joe Biden specifically, saying “its shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump’s xenophobic and racist wall”:

It’s shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump’s xenophobic and racist wall. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 7, 2021

“LOL”:

This is going to get really, really good:

Just tell her it’s infrastructure, Joe:

Wait. Now they’re saying Trump is better?

This is why I supported @BernieSanders! Between Bidden and Trump, at least we knew what Trump was. This is a clasic case of better the devil you know than the one you don't. @POTUS is slowly showing his colors and continuing the legacy of #Trump! #BidenBorderCrisis #BorderCrisis https://t.co/Db9pLEjXCr — Fadumo Qasim Dayib (@fqdayib) April 7, 2021

