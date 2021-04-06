People dragged AFT President Randi Weingarten yesterday after she posted this photo boarding a “Boutique Air” flight to travel from Portland to Bend, Oregon:

There’s some debate if this counts as a private jet or if it’s just a local commuter airline for hypocritical libs like Weingarten who think excess carbon dioxide emissions are a problem but also don’t want to drive about four hours to travel between the two cities:

The airline does market itself as a private airline:

But Weingarten says it was a commuter jet and was necessary so she could get to her meetings in multiple cities:

She’s missing the point anyway. The plane isn’t the issue. The issue is that she’s flying around the country telling people it’s not safe to send kids to school for in-person learning WHILE SHE IS HAVING IN-PERSON MEETINGS!

Sorry, Randi! Get on Zoom like everyone else!

They really don’t see what they’ve done to America with their hypocrisy, do they?

Oh, and by the way, the people she met with were not wearing masks so this is also a potential superspreader event if we use terms the national media is familiar with:

She should quarantine for 10 days just to be safe, right?

***

