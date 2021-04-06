People dragged AFT President Randi Weingarten yesterday after she posted this photo boarding a “Boutique Air” flight to travel from Portland to Bend, Oregon:

On the way from Portland to Bend, OR to see our newest health care unit…the St Charles Techs with ⁦@OFNHP⁩ … pic.twitter.com/b5m4iYx6pW — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) April 5, 2021

There’s some debate if this counts as a private jet or if it’s just a local commuter airline for hypocritical libs like Weingarten who think excess carbon dioxide emissions are a problem but also don’t want to drive about four hours to travel between the two cities:

Teacher’s Union President taking a private jet for what would be a four hour drive. You truly can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/GW32YiPDdF — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) April 5, 2021

The airline does market itself as a private airline:

But Weingarten says it was a commuter jet and was necessary so she could get to her meetings in multiple cities:

Really @andrewwagner – do your homework…it’s a public flight on #boutiqueair.. and the only way I could do 6 meetings today – 3 meetings in Salem/ Portland and 3 meetings in Bend to say thank you to the amazing essential workers we represent in Oregon.. https://t.co/aOtdZC2wGw — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) April 6, 2021

She’s missing the point anyway. The plane isn’t the issue. The issue is that she’s flying around the country telling people it’s not safe to send kids to school for in-person learning WHILE SHE IS HAVING IN-PERSON MEETINGS!

Try Zoom just like many kids in America, you morally empty dolt. https://t.co/c9D5DYMIbl — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) April 6, 2021

Sorry, Randi! Get on Zoom like everyone else!

why don’t you Zoom? that’s how you do 4 meetings https://t.co/fapacuW4Fm — BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) April 6, 2021

That's what Zoom is for, Randi.

Do YOUR homework! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 6, 2021

They really don’t see what they’ve done to America with their hypocrisy, do they?

the virtual tour wasn't available? — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 6, 2021

Oh, and by the way, the people she met with were not wearing masks so this is also a potential superspreader event if we use terms the national media is familiar with:

So great to meet in Portland w/ Lisa Gourley, Jaime Rodriguez and other leaders of ⁦⁦@OSEA6732⁩ & ⁦@AFTOregon⁩ today to listen to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic including schooling issues and to express my gratitude 4 the amazing work our members have done pic.twitter.com/KnwhhUxWjk — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) April 6, 2021

She should quarantine for 10 days just to be safe, right?

***