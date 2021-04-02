Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday “prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports” in the state of Florida:

The order applies to state government AND businesses:

It’s not exactly clear just how it will be enforced but the order does say “all businesses must comply with this order to be eligible for grants or contracts funded through state revenue”:

But. . .

It doesn’t sound like the legislature is exactly on board with DeSantis’ decision. From the Orlando Sentinel:

Senate President Wilton Simpson said Thursday that he doesn’t think passports should be required. But Simpson didn’t make any promises that the Senate would pass a ban.

“So it’s something that we will certainly attempt to address if there is an appropriate bill to do that with,” Simpson, R-Trilby, told reporters.

Last week, Simpson told reporters that private businesses should be able to operate as they see fit.

“On the surface, I would say ‘yes’ because they are a private business.” Simpson said when asked if businesses should be able to require customers to have passports. “They can do what they want. But, clearly, they will bear the responsibility of that decision.”

A number of Florida businesses are already requiring proof of vaccination to attend. For example, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival says you need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test:

And the Miami Heat announced a section for fully vaccinated fans:

Many cruise lines are requiring proof of vaccination, too (although the CDC won’t let them sail out of U.S. ports until at least November):

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava even lobbied the CDC to allow cruising from Florida this summer for vaccinated passengers:

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next as it sounds like the CDC is moving toward the vaccine-only plan:

***

