The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the Biden administration is developing a “vaccine passport” that would “that would allow Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as businesses try to reopen”:

The Biden administration is working with private companies to develop a "vaccine passport" or vaccine credentials, but they are trying to design a product that can avoid fraud, ensure data security and include low-income populations.https://t.co/D1URTPAi5g — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 28, 2021

And this nonsense begins:

Remember when it was just conspiracy theorists saying this?

Fact-checkers hardest hit:

“Fact-checkers” flagged social media posts claiming that an intrusive vaccine passport was being planned. https://t.co/jtyTtvD5U3 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 28, 2021

The thinking here is that proof of vaccines will become inevitable and there needs to be security standards and such:

Like it or not, experts feel it's inevitable that proof of #Covid19 vaccination is going to be needed to do some things going forward. It is going to be a very thorny issue to work out, as @ddiamond, @bylenasun & @isaacstanbecker report. https://t.co/Cvy7zE6OyR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 28, 2021

And businesses are already asking for proof of vaccination for some events, like the South Beach Food & Wine Festival in May:

Organizers plan to move forward with this year's South Beach Wine and Food Festival. But because of the pandemic, they'll want guests and staff to provide proof of a COVID vaccine or negative test. https://t.co/DqY6BNg3Wb — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) March 15, 2021

So, the government won’t trust the little white CDC cards and needs to get involved?

If #vaccinepassports are of interest- lets use @CDCgov vaccine cards! They aren't fancy/ electronic but everyone getting a #vaccine gets one…otherwise a "significant hurdle faces Fed officials: the sheer number of passport initiatives underway~17" https://t.co/0GN3XwF7eY — Dr. Beth S. Linas(she/her) (@bethlinas) March 28, 2021

And that’s funny because we’ve been told that asking for a secure government ID for say, voting, is like Jim Crow:

But requiring an ID to vote is Jim Crow stuff. GTFOH https://t.co/c3X9jmG4Cd — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) March 28, 2021

“bUt ThIs iS dIfFeReNt” we can hear libs shouting right now:

The Biden administration: it is racist voter suppression to require proof of identity to vote!" Also the Biden administration: https://t.co/vxxhWFcksr — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 28, 2021

Oh, and no vaccine passport required at the border, naturally:

But not required if you are illegally crossing the border https://t.co/jAAXs1QWcj — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 28, 2021

***