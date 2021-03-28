The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the Biden administration is developing a “vaccine passport” that would “that would allow Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as businesses try to reopen”:

And this nonsense begins:

Remember when it was just conspiracy theorists saying this?

Trending

Fact-checkers hardest hit:

The thinking here is that proof of vaccines will become inevitable and there needs to be security standards and such:

And businesses are already asking for proof of vaccination for some events, like the South Beach Food & Wine Festival in May:

So, the government won’t trust the little white CDC cards and needs to get involved?

And that’s funny because we’ve been told that asking for a secure government ID for say, voting, is like Jim Crow:

“bUt ThIs iS dIfFeReNt” we can hear libs shouting right now:

Oh, and no vaccine passport required at the border, naturally:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: vaccine passport