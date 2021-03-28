President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated, was spotted today wearing two masks while talking to reporters outside:

Joe Biden is fully vaccinated and he's still walking around with two masks on. Here he is today. This hurts vaccination efforts as he's making it seem life will not go back to normal. It's also anti-science. pic.twitter.com/88iBnvdSyK — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 28, 2021

What science does he base his mask usage on, because he’s all over the place. Outside he wears two masks. But inside at church with his family, he appears to wear only one mask:

President Biden exits church this evening with palm leaves in hand pic.twitter.com/9uTBsK2RDP — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 27, 2021

And if he’s inside talking with reporters, no mask is required:

Media: “Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” Sen. Ted Cruz: “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.” Media: “It’d make us feel better.” Cruz: “You’re welcome to step away if you’d like.” Meanwhile, Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/XS85Q8tNDN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 25, 2021

Anyway, the double-masked president who can’t decide how many masks he should wear at any given time said he feels confident about his plan on immigration:

Asked about Trump saying he’s been asked by border patrol to go to the border, and when he might go: “I don’t care what the other guy does,” Biden told us in Delaware. He said putting in place a plan “I feel very confident about.” pic.twitter.com/6LoODCxLNe — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 28, 2021

But the reality is about to smack Dems in the face no matter how many masks they wear as the crisis on the border is only going to get worse.

SCOOP: The Biden administration projects the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border could spiral from over 16,000 this month to as many as 26,000 in September, per documents leaked to Axios. https://t.co/X2PdoBJiiR pic.twitter.com/XFdAlCtufF — Axios (@axios) March 28, 2021

Until this month, the record was 11,475 in May 2019. The minimum projections for each of the next six months are thousands higher than that. https://t.co/X2PdoBJiiR — Axios (@axios) March 28, 2021

And CNN is reporting we’ll need more than 34,000 beds for migrant children in the near future:

Biden administration projects at least 34,100 more beds needed to shelter migrant children | ⁦@priscialva⁩ https://t.co/SPq6b5H9yn — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 27, 2021

If he’s only polling in the lows 40s now, ooooh boy:

57% of Americans disapprove of Pres. Biden's handling of gun violence and the surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, per new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/IU7rghcGyp pic.twitter.com/5fInvgBFhl — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2021

***