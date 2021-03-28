President Joe Biden, who is fully vaccinated, was spotted today wearing two masks while talking to reporters outside:

What science does he base his mask usage on, because he’s all over the place. Outside he wears two masks. But inside at church with his family, he appears to wear only one mask:

And if he’s inside talking with reporters, no mask is required:

Anyway, the double-masked president who can’t decide how many masks he should wear at any given time said he feels confident about his plan on immigration:

 

But the reality is about to smack Dems in the face no matter how many masks they wear as the crisis on the border is only going to get worse.

And CNN is reporting we’ll need more than 34,000 beds for migrant children in the near future:

If he’s only polling in the lows 40s now, ooooh boy:

