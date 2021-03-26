Former CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta in an upcoming special on COVID-19 that he believes the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China and this happened in September or October of 2019:

YUGE: Former CDC Director Robert Redfield tells @drsanjaygupta he believes COVID-19 resulted from gain-of-function research at a Wuhan lab that leaked by accident and that the outbreak occurred in Sept/Oct 2019. @NewDay — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 26, 2021

Redfield believes it’s likely it escaped via an infected lab worker:

Dr Robert Redfield, senior adviser for Maryland’s #COVID19 response, tells CNN he believes the virus likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China—spreading through an infected lab worker. @wjz pic.twitter.com/4iiFXmBnO3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2021

And he threw cold water on the bat origin story as well:

“I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human,” former CDC Director Dr. Redfield tells @drsanjaygupta. “Normally, when a pathogen goes from a zoonot to human, it takes a while for it to figure out how to become more & more efficient in human to human transmission.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 26, 2021

Dr. Fauci added that Redfield was just expressing his opinion but he does think it was spreading earlier than what China has acknowledged:

Dr Fauci reacts to top Maryland health adviser Dr. Robert Redfield’s comments about the origin of the pandemic in a Wuhan lab. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eUTrf3qpB5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2021

Tune in Sunday for the entire report:

Over the past few months, I sat down with six of the doctors responsible for the previous administration’s Covid response. What they told me was an illuminating and frightening glimpse into what exactly happened over the past year. Be sure to watch our special this Sunday at 9pET pic.twitter.com/IzZbFfjZBA — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) March 25, 2021

