Former CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta in an upcoming special on COVID-19 that he believes the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China and this happened in September or October of 2019:

Redfield believes it’s likely it escaped via an infected lab worker:

Trending

And he threw cold water on the bat origin story as well:

Dr. Fauci added that Redfield was just expressing his opinion but he does think it was spreading earlier than what China has acknowledged:

Tune in Sunday for the entire report:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNCOVID-19RedfieldWuhan