Nesbusters’ Curtis Houck called out Don Lemon for his commentary on guns on his show last night:

Don Lemon is having a normal one, you guys. pic.twitter.com/rLsbtP8yut — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2021

And don’t forget the person at CNN responsible for these “absolutely insane chyrons”:

Here's more. Absolute insane chyrons. I know I say it all the time, but I'll say it again — with people like Don Lemon in such a prominent position, if you're on the right, CNN truly hates you. They hate what you think, how you vote, and how you live your lives. pic.twitter.com/VFpuUvFpvy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2021

“But Don Lemon is totally a journalist, you guys”:

But Don Lemon is totally a journalist, you guys. pic.twitter.com/axJ1h5bQvF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2021

But, wait, the chyrons got stupider:

This chyron on the right is supremely stupid. I mean, you can do this with anything that's tragic — car accidents, divorce, domestic violence incidents, suicides. It's all a logical fallacy. pic.twitter.com/d5BDqiCYs7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2021

“Absolutely insulting” sums it up:

As someone who's struggled with depression and suicide, it's offensive for Don to so callously say in this chyron that "every single one of us is just playing the odds at this point." Before a break, Don brings up the National Suicide Prevention Line….absolutely insulting. pic.twitter.com/9djuxnIXRE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2021

***