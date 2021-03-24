Nesbusters’ Curtis Houck called out Don Lemon for his commentary on guns on his show last night:

And don’t forget the person at CNN responsible for these “absolutely insane chyrons”:

Trending

“But Don Lemon is totally a journalist, you guys”:

But, wait, the chyrons got stupider:

“Absolutely insulting” sums it up:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: