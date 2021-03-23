Vice President Kamala Harris did not salute the honor guard as she was spotted boarding Air Force Two.
WATCH:
Kamala Harris does not salute the military when she arrives at or steps off Air Force Two, unlike her predecessors former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/CUrS9jt4w2
— David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) March 22, 2021
Now, compare that to Vice President Mike Pence:
VP Pence, carrying briefcase, returns military salute as he steps off Air Force Two, returning from two-days political fundraising trip in Louisiana and Texas. Also visited Fort Hood, TX to address troops. pic.twitter.com/1xLQwheXK1
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 29, 2019
Steve Beynon from Military.com notes that the “VP is not in the chain of command and even the president saluting isn’t technically a thing and something adopted relatively recently”:
The VP is not in the chain of command and even the president saluting isn't technically a thing and something adopted relatively recently. https://t.co/k4BPXVKoVE
— Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) March 23, 2021
But it IS something that was done previously:
That said, VP Biden and Pence did sometimes salute.
— Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) March 23, 2021
We expect she’ll correct this in the future:
This is a mistake. And she should correct it immediately. https://t.co/fpUJfvzvIr
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 23, 2021
