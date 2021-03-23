Vice President Kamala Harris did not salute the honor guard as she was spotted boarding Air Force Two.

WATCH:

Now, compare that to Vice President Mike Pence:

Trending

Steve Beynon from Military.com notes that the “VP is not in the chain of command and even the president saluting isn’t technically a thing and something adopted relatively recently”:

But it IS something that was done previously:

We expect she’ll correct this in the future:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: