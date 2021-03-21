The City of Miami Beach issued an emergency curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. that went into effect on Saturday after violence broke out on Friday night as thousands jammed South Beach for Spring Break:

The police also blocked the three main bridges into Miami Beach to prevent people staying on the mainland from traveling to the hot spot:

Photos via the MBPD:

Some news accounts are saying the curfew is because of Covid-19 concerns, but that’s just not true. It was chaos on Friday night:

More video of what went down:

Many defied the curfew order and were still on the street at 8 p.m. last night, however:

But that didn't last long:

Police were called in to disperse the crowd:

Watch:

And the cleanup begins:

