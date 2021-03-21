The City of Miami Beach issued an emergency curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. that went into effect on Saturday after violence broke out on Friday night as thousands jammed South Beach for Spring Break:

The City of Miami Beach declares a State of Emergency. Safety measures include an 8 p.m. curfew in the city’s High Imapct Zone along with closures of the causeways beginning tonight. Read more: https://t.co/2aleyVaON4 pic.twitter.com/cdFRYAy6mg — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 20, 2021

The police also blocked the three main bridges into Miami Beach to prevent people staying on the mainland from traveling to the hot spot:

The Miami Beach mayor says the Spring Break situation has gotten so wild and out of control — the city is now closing the entire entertainment district down at 8pm. They are also blocking the bridges into Miami Beach after 9pm and only allowing locals and hotel guests in. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 20, 2021

Photos via the MBPD:

Out on one of several closures into our City. #YourMBPD is stationed at the Miami Tunnel / Jungle Island turnaround and ensuring compliance with the State of Emergency. pic.twitter.com/M37otuZ982 — Paul Acosta 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@PaulAcostaMBPD) March 21, 2021

Some news accounts are saying the curfew is because of Covid-19 concerns, but that’s just not true. It was chaos on Friday night:

Story of Friday night’s Spring Break crowds and the Clevelander closed on South Beach…@wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/R7eEJc9dBK — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 20, 2021

More video of what went down:

The national media will tell you #MiamiBeach issued a state of emergency and shut down because of the crowds and some will lie and say it's because of Covid. That's only half the story. Here are some videos of what is really going on. This happened TWICE at the same Resturant pic.twitter.com/n2aPnRlAHX — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) March 21, 2021

Many defied the curfew order and were still on the street at 8 p.m. last night, however:

This is what it looked like on Miami Beach at 8pm when curfew went into effect.

You hear pops and lots of sirens as police clear Ocean Drive.

(Video Courtesy: Mitch Novick) pic.twitter.com/GQ6eJp7Tzh — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 21, 2021

But that didn’t last long:

"It's as bad as ever." Miami Beach hotel owner Mitch Novick's surveillance cameras captured this wild scene. You hear a pop, and then see the crowd running. I've known Mitch for years — and he says Spring Break has never been this bad on the beach. pic.twitter.com/UOBPEnFjvR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 21, 2021

Police were called in to disperse the crowd:

Pepper-spray balls, SWAT teams and a military-style vehicle rolling down Ocean Drive became the new picture of Saturday night on South Beach as Miami Beach police tried to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew. https://t.co/KzDWi3Gsk5 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 21, 2021

Watch:

Miami Beach Police disperse crowd on Ocean Drive after 8PM curfew #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/TCQksqKcvU — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 21, 2021

And the cleanup begins:

Happening Now: 8th and Ocean is clear of crowds. We are working in other areas of Miami Beach to advise pedestrians of the curfew. Other City business is being conducted 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/gWLW1mRf4h — Paul Acosta 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@PaulAcostaMBPD) March 21, 2021

