President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris want you to “Mask up, America”:

Except they’re both vaccinated. Why are they wearing masks just sitting by themselves?

It’s the CDC that says they don’t have to wear masks if both of them are vaccinated, not us:

And, no, we’re not kidding. This is anti-science and actually hurts the vaccination effort:

Right? They should do a tweet that shows them taking off their masks now that they’ve got the jab:

“Get vaccinated, America” is a much better slogan:

