WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged
Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts...
‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'
Bill Maher Should Ask Jimmy Kimmel to Come on So They Can Compare...
'The Manhattan Project': Mamdani Promotes Visionary Idea to Have New Yorkers Using Trash...
VIP
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips Over a Big Stumbling Block While Claiming 'I'm...
AARP’s John Hishta Warns Criminals Are Targeting Older Americans
'Quite a Difference'! Ilhan Omar Filed a Not-So-Tiny Adjustment to Her Net Worth,...
Democrats Playing Politics With National Security
Where Are They Now? NY Post Catches Up With Porn Star Stormy Daniels...
VIP
Ron DeSantis Ends Pennsylvania’s Recruitment Attempt: ‘Florida Has More Wawa Stores’
NYT Tries Sympathy for Illegal Who Sneaked Back In to Birth ‘Anchor Baby’...
Ilhan Omar’s Phony ‘War Survivor’ Act Exposed: She Wasn’t a Victim — Her...

ABC News Runs Obama’s Campaign Video for VA Gerrymandering as a News ‘Exclusive’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 18, 2026
Twitter

Well, this is exciting. ABC News has an EXCLUSIVE. As in, Barack Obama shot a campaign ad encouraging Virginians to vote yes on gerrymandering and sent it exclusively to ABC News to pass on, rather than posting it to his own X account. In short, ABC News was running a free political ad for the Democrats, not that that's surprising. It was so overt in this case, though, that ABC News deleted the post after a massive backlash. We checked the @ABCPolitics feed to see if they'd acknowledged the deletion, but it appears they have not.

Advertisement

It was an ad telling Virginians how to vote.

Recommended

‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Brett T.
Advertisement

And ABC is a worm for running a Democrat campaign ad as a news "exclusive."

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court
Brett T.
WIRED Reports That Much of MAGA Is Convinced Butler Assassination Attempt Was Staged
Brett T.
Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts What's Coming Next Week
Doug P.
Here's a Dramatization of 'Ilhan Omar and Her Accountants Discovering the 'Rounding Error'
Doug P.
The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are
Grateful Calvin
Where Are They Now? NY Post Catches Up With Porn Star Stormy Daniels and Ex-Attorney Michael Avenatti
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Bring Your Checkbook’: Kash Patel Tells The Atlantic He'll See Them in Court Brett T.
Advertisement