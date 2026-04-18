ABC News Runs Obama’s Campaign Video for VA Gerrymandering as a News ‘Exclusive’

Well, this is exciting. ABC News has an EXCLUSIVE. As in, Barack Obama shot a campaign ad encouraging Virginians to vote yes on gerrymandering and sent it exclusively to ABC News to pass on, rather than posting it to his own X account. In short, ABC News was running a free political ad for the Democrats, not that that's surprising. It was so overt in this case, though, that ABC News deleted the post after a massive backlash. We checked the @ABCPolitics feed to see if they'd acknowledged the deletion, but it appears they have not.

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ABC News faces backlash for presenting Obama campaign ad as an 'exclusive' on redistricting measure https://t.co/TIZisxshHO pic.twitter.com/qs3zPzhsE4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2026

Why the hell does a major news network consider an extremely partisan campaign ad an “exclusive”? https://t.co/k3hM1Ru7hW — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 17, 2026

Looks like an in-kind contribution to the Democrat Party. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 17, 2026

It's like doing a quote-tweet when the added text just says "EXCLUSIVE." — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) April 17, 2026

Obama recorded a video on gerrymandering and gave it to ABC News and you ran it?



That's a pretty big tell about your news organization. https://t.co/OL95xe7l0M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2026

It was a video PROMOTING gerrymandering. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) April 17, 2026

It was an ad telling Virginians how to vote.

I remember when ex-presidents faded into the sunset, never to be heard from again. This jackass always has to inject himself into shit. — nitrain32 (@nitrain32) April 17, 2026

Sounds like Obama has come to the conclusion that ABC News is his PR company, and all they've done is just confirm that notion — Josh (@jbcreed) April 17, 2026

It must be newsworthy!



It was an EXCLUSIVE! — joe_auchter (@joe_auchter) April 18, 2026

The FCC will have a field day with this one. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 18, 2026

MSM = DNC propaganda — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 18, 2026

And ABC is a worm for running a Democrat campaign ad as a news "exclusive."

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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