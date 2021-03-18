Xiao Zhen Xie, a 76-year-old grandma, is now afraid to leave her apartment after she was attacked while waiting at a traffic light in San Francisco on Wednesday:

An elderly woman being attacked on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday – the latest victim in a wave of attacks on Asians in the Bay Area – turned the tables on her assailant, leaving him with injuries that required a trip to the hospital. https://t.co/6l2I5zxbqn — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) March 18, 2021

But, in a twist, she sent her attacker to the hospital despite suffering serious injuries herself. WATCH:

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O'Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021

This is heartbreaking to watch:

The 76 year old attacked in San Francisco this morning says she cannot see out of her left eye and is terrified now to step outside her home. Her interview on @KPIXtv at 11. https://t.co/UD2WNTiaYN — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) March 18, 2021

And now she’s afraid to leave her home:

Only on #KPIX, the 76 year old woman who was attacked in San Francisco this morning talks to @kpixtv ⁦@BettyKPIX⁩ about what happened and how she fought back. The story tonight at 11. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/bNmRe7a16I — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) March 18, 2021

A GoFundMe has been set up by her grandson to help the family pay her bills:

“She is a cancer survivor and she also has had diabetes for over 10 years now. The funds that we receive will be used to cover her medical expenses, her therapy treatment, and her bills that we will have to pay constantly from now on.”

Here's the gofundme for folks who want to help out the family directly: https://t.co/pNVMwmNF8k — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 18, 2021

***