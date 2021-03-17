The Wall Street Journal has a must-read article up this morning on Florida that should end the in-person schooling debate once and for all.

The “data shows Florida started in-person learning without turning schools into superspreaders”:

As school districts around the U.S. continue to grapple with whether to reopen classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, data shows Florida started in-person learning without turning schools into superspreadershttps://t.co/mpCvBjjlxo — Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) March 17, 2021

And “case rates” in schools are actually “lower than those in the wider community”:

"In the seven months since, Florida schools have avoided major outbreaks of Covid-19 and maintained case rates lower than those in the wider community." https://t.co/g9nVhtVQ0w — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) March 17, 2021

Teacher unions tried to keeps schools closed in Florida, but failed:

Florida reopened schools last August. Teacher unions filed lots of unsuccessful lawsuits to keep schools closed. The result? Reopened schools in Florida have avoided major outbreaks of Covid-19 & maintained case rates lower than those in wider community https://t.co/cuTRi7yRGR — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) March 17, 2021

And with this article, there’s no longer an argument to keep schools closed nationally:

Covid rates for staff in Florida just over half the rate seen in the general community. 15 per 100k in schools vs 27 per 100k in general community. https://t.co/aiGBQlg6th — Chand Sooran (@csooran) March 17, 2021

But it’s not just Florida. Here’s NBC News reporting on Charleston, SC:

Here's where school re-opening is working. More than 70% of students in Charleston, SC have returned to in-person learning with low case rates in Sept-Dec of last year.@HeidiNBC takes us inside the classroom to show us the steps they're taking.https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/Y3sphEQxcf — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) March 16, 2021

Time to open EVERYWHERE:

Schools can open safely—

Reopened schools in Florida have avoided major outbreaks of Covid-19 and maintained case rates lower than those in the wider community https://t.co/XSC9cAvmZO — cindy horswell (@chorswell) March 17, 2021

Just follow the science, Dems:

"Here" is where its working? Its working IN MOST OF THE COUNTRY. Those that are still closed are the backwards, anti-science folks. https://t.co/X1aKlRLzFS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 17, 2021

***