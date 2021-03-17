The Wall Street Journal has a must-read article up this morning on Florida that should end the in-person schooling debate once and for all.

The “data shows Florida started in-person learning without turning schools into superspreaders”:

And “case rates” in schools are actually “lower than those in the wider community”:

Teacher unions tried to keeps schools closed in Florida, but failed:

And with this article, there’s no longer an argument to keep schools closed nationally:

But it’s not just Florida. Here’s NBC News reporting on Charleston, SC:

Time to open EVERYWHERE:

Just follow the science, Dems:

