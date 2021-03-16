Daniel Turner, who bio says he exposes the socialist radical green political movement, tweeted this hilarious thread on the cultural appropriation of Irish culture we’re about to say tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day and that has him “literally shaking”:

LOL. What a great parody of the entire genre of libs who are “literally shaking” over similar non-offenses:

Trending

“Sure, wear green. Might as well have put a bullet in my Granda’s head, Cromwell”:

We really hope this becomes a thing tomorrow.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: St. Patrick's Day