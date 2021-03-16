Daniel Turner, who bio says he exposes the socialist radical green political movement, tweeted this hilarious thread on the cultural appropriation of Irish culture we’re about to say tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day and that has him “literally shaking”:

Tomorrow millions of you will appropriate Irish culture. You'll wear our colors, play our music, eat and drink our heritage. You'll even try to speak our language. When I protest you'll say something like "my best friend is Irish" as if that makes it OK. I'm literally shaking. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 16, 2021

LOL. What a great parody of the entire genre of libs who are “literally shaking” over similar non-offenses:

If you wear a "Kiss me I'm Irish" sticker and you're not actually Irish… literally shaking. You think we make light of ale and whiskey? These are symbols of a people oppressed for 400+ years by the crown. Literally. Shaking. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 16, 2021

“Sure, wear green. Might as well have put a bullet in my Granda’s head, Cromwell”:

It's just corned beef and cabbage- what's the big deal, right? Like cultural appropriation isn't a big deal. Sure, wear green. Might as well have put a bullet in my Granda's head, Cromwell. Shaking. I can't even. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 16, 2021

We really hope this becomes a thing tomorrow.

