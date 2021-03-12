AND HERE WE GO. . .

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier on Friday:

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

But what’s notable with AOC’s statement is that she also cited the nursing home scandal and not just the harassment allegations:

AOC's statement, unlike Nadler's, mentions the nursing home scandal too alongside the allegations of harassment. https://t.co/4OY3tm3Izs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2021

This is an important distinction:

Thank you AOC, and thank you especially for including the nursing home scandal and coverup in your statement. https://t.co/LbojBeECqU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

Now, compare AOC’s statement to the one just issued by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. They’re *finally* calling for Cuomo to step down but they did not have anything to say about what happened with his policy to send Covid-19 positive patients back into nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

NEW: New York Senators Schumer and Gillibrand call for Cuomo to resign pic.twitter.com/fMykGBT225 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 12, 2021

Cowards:

Just like Al Capone and the tax evasion charges, looks like they're trying to get the Luv Guv on some lesser (albeit disgusting and disturbing) charges than the thousands of dead seniors and the cover up. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 12, 2021

But it does look like Cuomo’s days are now numbered. Good riddance.

