AND HERE WE GO. . .

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier on Friday:

But what’s notable with AOC’s statement is that she also cited the nursing home scandal and not just the harassment allegations:

Trending

This is an important distinction:

Now, compare AOC’s statement to the one just issued by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. They’re *finally* calling for Cuomo to step down but they did not have anything to say about what happened with his policy to send Covid-19 positive patients back into nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

Cowards:

But it does look like Cuomo’s days are now numbered. Good riddance.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCCuomoGillibrandSchumer