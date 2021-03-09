Major, the younger of President Joe Biden’s two German Shepherds, was reportedly sent home to Delaware after exhibiting “aggressive behavior” at the White House:

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the WH involving Major Biden, two sources with knowledge tell CNN’s @KateBennett_DC. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) March 9, 2021

According to CNN’s Kate Bennett, Major bit a White House security officer:

Biden’s dogs are back in Delaware after one bit a White House security officer. https://t.co/iopGsY9zuA — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 9, 2021

The dog is anti-cop?

Major Biden is the only one in the White House who I’m aligned with on police. https://t.co/hOyiTg0CEI — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 9, 2021

But Major does have his defenders:

I will tolerate no slander against Major Biden on my timeline. He’s a very good boy and this is a political hit job. https://t.co/Ogdd4LoXgU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 9, 2021

“Major Biden did nothing wrong”:

Major Biden did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/kks78pMWFy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2021

And Trump accuser E. Jean Carrol asks why the dog is being treated harsher than the former president:

Trump can paw 24 women and MAJOR BIDEN is the one who gets sent away? pic.twitter.com/OpEtckBmjS — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 9, 2021

Another blue-check compared Major to Lindsey Graham:

Sure, Major Biden bites at people and get's punished, but when Trump**s angry little lapdog, Lindsey Graham, did the same thing, he got re-elected! — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) March 9, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t comment on the specifics, however. From Mediaite:

“I don’t have any specifics, I don’t have any updates for you, Mika, on reports about an incident,” Psaki said, “but what I can tell you as a dog lover, I know you are, is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family, they’re members of the family.”

They won’t even answer a question on it?

“I don’t have any updates on reports about an incident but what I can tell you…is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling. And they’re adjusting to their new home," says @PressSec pic.twitter.com/LWu4c2v0Ms — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 9, 2021

***