Arthur Schwartz, referred to in the media as an ally and informal advisor to Donald Trump Jr., posted these screenshots of flyers that are allegedly “being mailed to and plastered all over the neighborhoods where the pedophile predator enablers at Lincoln Project live”:

Spotted: flyers similar to these being mailed to and plastered all over the neighborhoods where the pedophile predator enablers at Lincoln Project live. pic.twitter.com/9w30NheHEi — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 7, 2021

His tweet led to this back-and-forth with the Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens who accused Schwartz of possibly being involved with the mailings:

Interesting. None of these have been put in neighborhoods yet but @ArthurSchwartz is saying they will be. How would you know that, Arthur? Did you get your rollout timeline confused? @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/xeLAtDGtiy — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 7, 2021

Schwartz said he “got them from a reporter”:

No, pedophile protector. I got them from a reporter. While I have your attention, have you apologized to Ric for firing him from the Romney campaign for being gay? @stuartpstevens https://t.co/2xxwkeMyju pic.twitter.com/hXYWpmwxEy — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 7, 2021

Stevens, FWIW, doesn’t buy it:

A reporter told you these were being put up in neighborhoods when they haven't appeared yet? Really, Arthur? You can't do better than that? With as many criminal investigations as your client Don, Jr. is involved in, I'd of thought you would have learned to be more careful. https://t.co/SBuNQ7Gv5D — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 7, 2021

The Lincoln Project released a statement saying, “they want to silence the movement, scare our followers and intimidate those who’ve contributed” and “we will not stop”:

Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, accused Trump Jr. of being behind the mailings:

.@DonaldJTrumpJr, send all the mail you want. Tell dad, tell Jared, tell Ivanka, tell the whole enterprise: @ProjectLincoln will NOT stop. https://t.co/tgm3uBe1cS — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) March 7, 2021

“But when coming after us, pack a lunch. It will be a long day”:

This is an attempt to weaponize QAnon to intimidate opponents of Trump and Trumpism. It's part of a broad anti-democratic effort. But when coming after us, pack a lunch. It will be a long day. https://t.co/Ulk4KuEb04 — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 7, 2021

Anyway, Rick Wilson promises more “very soon”:

More to say, very soon. https://t.co/ofGrmaOPMO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 7, 2021

We. Shall. See.

***