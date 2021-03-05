Libs aren’t just mad at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for voting down the amendment to include a $15 minimum wage in the Covid-19 relief bill. They’re also mad at her for . . . this reasonably priced Lululemon bag?

I am insane and zoomed in on another picture of her carrying and in the spirit of Edward R. Murrow-level journalism I'm humbled to announce in a parody of white feminism Krysten Sinema [sic] voted against a $15 living wage while carrying a giant Lululemon bag. pic.twitter.com/BCHVCbpvR2 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 5, 2021

Sadly, she’s not the only blue-check calling out the Arizona Dem:

It’s easy to poke fun at Sinema for her attire, her appearance or her lululemon bag. What you should focus on is her willingness to subjugate her electorate to a system in which they cannot afford to live or afford even a basic comfortable life. $15 an hour is not enough. https://t.co/jr6jzu97kX — dan rolle (@danrolle) March 5, 2021

And:

I appreciate this level of personal accountability twitter has brought to public officials. #FightFor15 #MinimumWage https://t.co/YHjibGXqhZ — Erik Reichenbach (@ErikReichenb4ch) March 5, 2021

She’s “doing the Lord’s work,” even:

Bess is doing the lord’s work. https://t.co/6WiaGQxK1L — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) March 5, 2021

A “#MarieAntoinette” moment? Really?

Does #Sinema think she's #ElleWoods? Nah, this curtsey move is even beneath Legally Blonde. #Lululemon happy hatha hour bag retails for over $100 how many hours is that at #MinimumWage? #MarieAntoinette https://t.co/BeZfjNGxU3 — Maria de los Angeles (@vicequeenmaria) March 5, 2021

Apparently, the bag is marketed to take the wearer from “yoga to cocktails”:

I wish I could tell you it isn't true, but the bag is evidently called the "Happy Hatha Hour" bag, and its manufacturer's intent was for the wearer to take it from yoga to cocktails. Goodnight and good luck. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 5, 2021

NOTE: This defender of progressive values also has a comparably-priced bag, but it’s OK for her:

FULL DISCLOSURE: My Madwell work bag costs roughly the same as this one. But when I was 8 months pregnant I was stranded in West Hollywood after an OBGYN appointment and waddled into a Lululemon to find a more comfortable bra and found one and it was $88 and I cried and left. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 5, 2021

You know, we’re not the ones fixated on her clothing:

Also! The media has long fixated on women's clothing and accessory choices as part of a sexist trope. This is especially true for female politicians. What's outrageous here is a woman actively fighting against economic justice WHILE flaunting privilege. Also Lulu fucking lemon. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 5, 2021

And in case her politics weren’t clear:

Medicare for all, forgive student debt, raise the minimum wage, have a nice day. 💞 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 6, 2021

And since when is this bag a “badge of privilege”?

Are you ok? Because no woman I know would considers a Lulemon bag a badge of privilege. Add two zeros and then we’re talking … https://t.co/aF7MC4efvT — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 5, 2021

“Good grief, find a hobby”:

You could have stopped after the first three words. Good grief, find a hobby. https://t.co/h000jVEEj5 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 6, 2021

And it’s not even an expensive bag:

Ok I'll weigh in … on @eBay a 'used' bag like this lists for $130. Meow 🙂 https://t.co/7HycNijiV9 — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) March 5, 2021

Who wants to tell him?

Betting $15 that her bag alone costs more than lots of people make in a week. https://t.co/hcDt9Ys9i3 — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) March 5, 2021

Buzzkill:

Ah, well, it “only” cost $118 back when it came out in 2013 https://t.co/X0X9ZGHffa — Dan Reilly (@danreilly11) March 5, 2021

Better luck next fake outrage!

I admit, I was hoping this bag was going to be more than $150 tops so we could drag her harder. https://t.co/c3KO68D2rh — Patricia Sauthoff (@gitagovinda) March 6, 2021

***

