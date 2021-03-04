Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb was on CNBC this morning warning that if “we continue to be very prescriptive and not give people a realistic vision for a better future, they’re going to start to ignore the public health guidance”:

It’s a little later for this, no? We still have scolds in the media warning about superspreader events and then never correcting their reporting when those superspreader events do not occur.

Marky Katharine Ham writes, “The moral panic in media coverage over *possible* spreader events rarely reflects the actual viral trend. The record is rarely corrected. Give people info, not freakouts. That corny Grim Reaper guy on a beach is not a data point”:

Trending

The Superbowl? Nope. The Ozarks? Nope. The UNC celebration? Nope. The Missouri hair salon? Nope.

And do read this piece in The Atlantic on just how safe outdoor events are:

Money quote: “I’ve been tracking every report I can find for the past year, and have yet to find a confirmed super-spreading event that occurred solely outdoors”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: superspreader