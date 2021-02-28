Matt Meyer, president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, was busted dropping his child off for in-person preschool after leading efforts to keep schools closed until teachers are vaccinated and other safety measures put in place:

After Leading School Closures, Berkeley Teachers' Union President Spotted Dropping Daughter Off at In-Person Preschool https://t.co/gUvFYhz66t — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) March 1, 2021

“Why is it safe for him but not the rest of [Berkeley Unified School District] families?”:

BREAKING: @BerkeleyUnified union pres. Matt Meyer who has led efforts keeping Berkeley schools closed nearly a year because it’s “unsafe” caught dropping daughter off at private in-person school. Why is it safe for him but not the rest of BUSD families??? Credit @GuerillaMomz

1/3 pic.twitter.com/TRA0Hyx1jS — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 28, 2021

What a damn hypocrite:

Here is the YouTube video. One of the union demands before a return to the classroom was every teacher vaccinated. How long has Matt Meyer’s daughter been attending in-person private school?

2/3https://t.co/dCQNK0nUeQ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 28, 2021

Yes, this is a very good question: "How long has Matt Meyer's daughter been attending in-person private school?":

For what it’s worth, here is Matt Meyer’s Facebook profile picture wearing the same shirt. It reads “Keep Teachers in Berkeley.” Sadly, it says nothing about keeping families in Berkeley.

3/3 pic.twitter.com/eYUzdqCnnM — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 28, 2021

Just resign, Matt.

