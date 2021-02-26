It’s official. . .

Former President Trump has endorsed Max Miller over incumbent GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio’s 16th congressional district:

Miller, who served in the Marine Corps, was also a senior advisor in the Trump administration:

Rep. Gonzalez was one of the handful of Republicans to vote to impeach Trump:

Miller recently purchased a house in the district:

FWIW, pro-Trump supporters attempted to defeat Gonzalez in 2018 but failed:

Gonzalez, whose father immigrated to the U.S. after Fidel Castro took power in Cuba, was a star WR at Ohio State and in the NFL:

Gonzalez defeated Dem Aaron Godfrey in 2020 63.2%-36.8%.

