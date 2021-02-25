It looks like the Gov. Andrew Cuomo story is FINALLY breaking through. Here are today’s tabloid covers in New York City. Which one did it better?

But this is nothing new to Twitchy readers and followers of Janice Dean:

Very early on when I started speaking out publicly about @NYGovCuomo I was told by someone who knows the Cuomo family very well that I should “Watch my back.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 19, 2021

And just to add to the pile-on, here’s Gov. Cuomo IN HIS OWN WORDS explaining why we should believe his accusers:

Oh Hi @NYGovCuomo

What was that you said about sexual harassment?

pic.twitter.com/nlm3GTfVW2 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 25, 2021

Does this not still hold true, governor?

“We believe you and will fight for you.” –@NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/yaTnidpIzD — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 25, 2021

Yes, New Yorkers DO NEED a Governor who stands up for women and survivors of sexual abuse:

New Yorkers need a Governor who stands up for women and survivors of sexual abuse. Republican Nominee for Governor Marc Molinaro refuses to say if he does or does not support elevating Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That's not leadership, it's cowardice. pic.twitter.com/8DMgwja6Tm — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) October 2, 2018

Just resign already.

