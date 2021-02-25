It looks like the Gov. Andrew Cuomo story is FINALLY breaking through. Here are today’s tabloid covers in New York City. Which one did it better?

But this is nothing new to Twitchy readers and followers of Janice Dean:

Trending

And just to add to the pile-on, here’s Gov. Cuomo IN HIS OWN WORDS explaining why we should believe his accusers:

Does this not still hold true, governor?

Yes, New Yorkers DO NEED a Governor who stands up for women and survivors of sexual abuse:

Just resign already.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoBrett KavanaughJanice Dean