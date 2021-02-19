And there it is. . .

A middle school principal in San Francisco warned parents that the “full reopening of schools in the Fall is highly unlikely.” From NPR’s Aaron Glantz:

This is AFTER teachers are vaccinated, mind you:

The principal later responded to clarify her “typo” but the idea that what she really meant was that schools won’t open for the rest of the school year is bad enough:

And a spokesperson for the district also won’t commit to opening fully in the fall so we’re not sure we buy the whole typo thing anyway:

The superintendent has not yet responded to Glantz’s inquiry:

And if middle schools aren’t opening, good luck on high schools:

Parents, demand more:

Yeah, it’s time for Gov. Newsom to either stand up to the teacher unions or to get recalled:

***

