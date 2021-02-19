And there it is. . .

A middle school principal in San Francisco warned parents that the “full reopening of schools in the Fall is highly unlikely.” From NPR’s Aaron Glantz:

San Francisco middle school principal tells parents per @SFUSD_Supe "full reopening of schools in the Fall is

highly unlikely." So even after all teachers & most Americans, are fully vaccinated @SFUnified isn't planning on allowing 11-13 year olds go school five days/week pic.twitter.com/5hk55fUzE4 — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 19, 2021

This is AFTER teachers are vaccinated, mind you:

The principal later responded to clarify her “typo” but the idea that what she really meant was that schools won’t open for the rest of the school year is bad enough:

IMPORTANT to update with the latest from the same Principal pic.twitter.com/lMyTUihUEo — Garth German (@GarthGerman) February 19, 2021

And a spokesperson for the district also won’t commit to opening fully in the fall so we’re not sure we buy the whole typo thing anyway:

Earlier I tweeted a message (below) from a @SFUnified principal saying "full reopening of schools in the Fall is highly unlikely." Now, District spokesman Laura Dudnick has sent a statement, which also doesn't promise a return to school even after most Americans are vaccinated https://t.co/8gp2vsZmgT pic.twitter.com/PrGlIOsjkq — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 19, 2021

The superintendent has not yet responded to Glantz’s inquiry:

UPDATE: I've asked @SFUnified if they are preparing to fully re-open in the Fall, welcoming middle and high school students back into the classrooms after all educators and most Americans are vaccinated. No response yet. https://t.co/nIR1Beg1Bk — Aaron Glantz (@Aaron_Glantz) February 20, 2021

And if middle schools aren’t opening, good luck on high schools:

My kid is at Lowell. If SFUSD middle schools are highly unlikely to open, then high schools definitely won't. I need to start having my kid homeschooled. https://t.co/UyY6OeYhxJ — Wear a mask. Practice kindness. (@PassiveSkirmish) February 19, 2021

Parents, demand more:

@SFUSD_Supe – Why? You owe all @SFUnified families an explanation for your failure to act. https://t.co/17c5rCHLfq — Allison Arieff (@aarieff) February 19, 2021

Yeah, it’s time for Gov. Newsom to either stand up to the teacher unions or to get recalled:

This is the nightmare scenario for Gov. Newsom in California. (And for California parents, obv) Schools still partly closed in the FALL, even after vaccinations widely available. https://t.co/0ytAvs1wLY — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 20, 2021

