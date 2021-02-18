White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain appeared to blamed former President Trump for kids not being in school right now, saying “they will reopen under President Biden”:

He was responding to the Washington Post article on Republicans pouncing on the school issue:

Does Klain hope his followers “are as stupid as [he seems] to think they are?

And there are millions of kids already in school around the country:

Oh, and has team Biden settled on a definition of what a reopened school actually looks like because they’ve been all over the place:

This *is* the kind of thing Trump would say AND the media would’ve bashed him over it:

And is he saying that President Trump shouldn’t have closed to schools?

Yep:

