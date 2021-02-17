As Texas begins to thaw out, the next big issue is the water supply:

Texas update: still no power. No water again this morning (it came back yesterday afternoon). Going to try and find some WiFi in a nearby town with power #texaspoweroutage — Sharon Stiteler (@birdchick) February 17, 2021

All across the state, people are reporting major water issues:

Meanwhile, the stories I’m hearing from family and friends around #Texas when I check in on them…wow! No power or water for days now! I’m hoping things get better for them soon and very soon!!! — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) February 17, 2021

And more bad weather is on the way:

More than 115 million Americans are in the path of yet another winter storm, adding to the crisis across the South. Millions are still without power in Texas, freezing, pipes bursting, no running water… all around complete cluster. #texaspoweroutage pic.twitter.com/hRE2Neyrqc — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 17, 2021

A lot of this has to do with frozen and burst pipes throughout the state:

Imagine you’ve been sitting in a 35º house for 36 hours and then your water pipes explode over your head and flood the floors that were already frigid. That’s what it’s like in Texas for an awful lot of people this morning. It ain’t political, y’all. — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) February 17, 2021

My power is back on. Dealing with busted water pipes. Now my mom’s power is off. She’s a senior and asked me what in the hell is wrong with Texas to allow this? #ERCOT — joysewing (@joysewing) February 17, 2021

As it gets warmer, the problem will only get worse:

REMEMBER: It's still cold outside, at/below freezing, but its 30° WARMER compared to 24 hours ago. Pipe bursts are now being reported frequently all over Central Texas as ice blocking the damaged pipes begins to melt. FIND YOUR WATER SHUT OFF VALVE NOW, KNOW HOW TO OPERATE IT — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) February 17, 2021

“Nearly all of Harris County has low water pressure or no water at all”:

Water service update: Nearly all of Harris County has low water pressure or no water at all | Sugar Land issues a boil notice for some residents. Details and live updates here: https://t.co/F8QQss8P9G #HTownRush #KHOU — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 17, 2021

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is telling residents to conserve as much water as possible to make sure its available for hospitals and to fight fires:

Water pressure is very low. Please do not run water to keep pipes from bursting. Turn off water if pipes have burst. Please contact us if you don’t know how to turn off water. Be conservative on water usage today. It is needed for hospitals and fires. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 17, 2021

Let me recommend that you not bring in employees to buildings with multiple levels unless they are essential employees b/c of water pressure. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 17, 2021

Today please be conservative on your water usage. If you see a water main break please report. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 17, 2021

Some residents are already using melting snow to flush their toilets:

Ya'll got me out here filling a pot with rain from the downspout to flush my damn toilet this morning. pic.twitter.com/TjK3th3LhT — Morgan (@morgothedrelb) February 17, 2021

If you have water pressure now, it’s probably a good idea to store as much as you can:

Everyone in Texas, please fill your bathtubs up with water in case things get worse and we lose all power and water for an extended period. #nopower — Aaron Morgan (@Aaron_Morgan) February 17, 2021

And without electricity, pumping stations can’t work or, if you’re in a high rise, get more water up to the tank on the roof:

I don’t think a lot of the country realizes what’s happening in Texas right now. There are millions of people that don’t have electricity. No electricity means no heat. In some cases no electricity means no running water. For DAYS. In freezing temps. https://t.co/bnZYiHCaRR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 17, 2021

