Politico’s Florida-based Marc Caputo is reporting that a new poll of Florida Republicans shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis is more popular than Donald Trump (!!!):

Gov. DeSantis’ next test is the 2022 governor’s race:

Dem Nikki Fried, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and possible challenger in 2022, put this video out this morning going after DeSantis on his Covid response:

But facts aren’t on her side here:

At some point, Dems will have to acknowledge that Florida isn’t the hellhole they think it is, right?

More from Caputo:

