The City of Minneapolis — where the #DefundThePolice movement started — will reportedly spend $6.4 million to hire new police officers because residents are complaining about a rise in crime:

“🎶Isn’t it ironic, don’t ya think? It’s like raaaain on your wedding day. . .🎶”

We shall call this the “re-fund the police” movement:

“It finally comes full circle”:

And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott with the dunk and a plan to never let this happen in Texas:

But will Dems admit it?

And why would anyone want to work as a cop in Minneapolis?

