The City of Minneapolis — where the #DefundThePolice movement started — will reportedly spend $6.4 million to hire new police officers because residents are complaining about a rise in crime:
BREAKING: Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to hire more police officers after residents experienced longer response times and an increase in violent crimes following the defunding of their police dept. -ABC
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2021
“🎶Isn’t it ironic, don’t ya think? It’s like raaaain on your wedding day. . .🎶”
Ironic. https://t.co/aAbfRzZ65B
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 14, 2021
We shall call this the “re-fund the police” movement:
Re-fund the police? https://t.co/t3K6rKjx4t
— Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) February 14, 2021
“It finally comes full circle”:
It finally comes full circle.
1⃣Minneapolis demonizes police officers.
2⃣Police officers quit or scale back enforcement.
3⃣Violent crime explodes and police unable to handle it.
4⃣Minneapolis hires more police officers.https://t.co/ZEquqkRpGQ
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 14, 2021
And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott with the dunk and a plan to never let this happen in Texas:
Looks like defunding police didn't go well in Minneapolis.
Now they're spending $6.4M to recruit more police officers.
It won't go well in Texas either.
That's why I want legislation preventing cities from defunding police.#BackTheBlue #txlegehttps://t.co/NkOru45fvO
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 14, 2021
But will Dems admit it?
I am clown pilled at this point
https://t.co/UbNLfG69Jn
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) February 14, 2021
And why would anyone want to work as a cop in Minneapolis?
I can imagine the ads now, "Would you like a job where national politicians like @IlhanMN disparage you on cable networks for things you didn't do to score cheap points against her political opponents? Sign up now!"https://t.co/qIJYw3wdwu
— Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) February 14, 2021
***