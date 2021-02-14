Now that the second impeachment trial of former President Trump is done, Byron York dropped a historical truth-bomb on Dems and the media who claim it will hurt the Republican party in the long-term:

Let’s go back and looks at these threats, shall we? From the Clinton impeachment, “History will track you down and condemn you for your cravenness”:

The result? House majorites for cycles to come along with President George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004:

And Dems barely mentioned impeachment in 2020 after hearing about from the day he took office:

We’re seeing a lot of the same sort of threats now directed at the Republicans who voted to acquit:

“Maybel this time will be different” is their hope:

Prediction: NOPE.

