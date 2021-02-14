Now that the second impeachment trial of former President Trump is done, Byron York dropped a historical truth-bomb on Dems and the media who claim it will hurt the Republican party in the long-term:

In last three impeachments, it has been common for Democrats, media, culturati to threaten Republicans with revenge and long-lasting recriminations. 1/6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2021

Let’s go back and looks at these threats, shall we? From the Clinton impeachment, “History will track you down and condemn you for your cravenness”:

In Bill Clinton impeachment, Princeton historian Sean Wilentz famously told GOP, 'History will track you down and condemn you for your cravenness.' 2/6 https://t.co/Dvk74q99BD — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2021

The result? House majorites for cycles to come along with President George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004:

In fact, GOP went on to win House in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004. Lost in 2006 for reasons entirely unrelated to Clinton impeachment. 3/6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2021

And Dems barely mentioned impeachment in 2020 after hearing about from the day he took office:

Similar, if less ornate, threats were made against Republicans in first Trump impeachment. But what was remarkable was how little impeachment, just months earlier, factored in 2020 election results. (House Democrats lost seats.) 4/6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2021

We’re seeing a lot of the same sort of threats now directed at the Republicans who voted to acquit:

Now, after second Trump impeachment, more threats to track Trump-acquitting Republicans to the ends of the earth. One Hollywood director vows to devote rest of life to 'the political eradication of the unAmerican GOP Sens who chose to acquit.' 5/6 pic.twitter.com/2RXONRNrnB — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2021

“Maybel this time will be different” is their hope:

Maybe this time will be different. But emotions are high now. In time they will cool for most people, if not the most ardent Resistance. And aftermath of this impeachment will likely be similar to others. 6/6 End. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2021

Prediction: NOPE.

***