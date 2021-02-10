LOL San Francisco, you’re so broken. From San Francisco Chronicle columnist Heather Knight:

The SF school board tonight spent two hours talking about whether to allow a gay dad of mixed-race SFUSD kids to volunteer for one of several empty seats on a parent advisory group. Their problem was that he’s white and doesn’t bring diversity to the group. 1/2 — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) February 10, 2021

And he didn’t get the slot on the all-women group:

They didn’t appoint him, and now the parent group remains all moms which means women must do all the work of the group. And seven hours after the meeting started, they still aren’t talking about how to safely reopen schools. — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) February 10, 2021

As we wrote earlier.

The group is currently all mom volunteers. This person would have been a 100% increase in, you know, dads, on a parent advisory board. https://t.co/KL7ziZSRGp — Renee DiResta (@noUpside) February 10, 2021

As was made clear at the meeting, this is 100% because he’s white:

San Francisco board of education commissioner @mattalexandersf on why he doesn’t approve of the candidacy of a white gay dad hoping to volunteer his time for a parent advisory group. https://t.co/RQZWYEbvFU pic.twitter.com/2u8Ex8hHKd — Sophie Bearman (@stbearman) February 10, 2021

Nope, not a parody:

The SF school board seems like a poorly-written parody of leftist social justice movements as conceived by the Babylon Bee https://t.co/EY0AGW1UtM — tim donovan (@tadonovan) February 10, 2021

But don’t worry. They probably know what they’re doing as they help shape your child’s curriculum:

good grief what lunatics https://t.co/vJgSCDdVke — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 10, 2021

Are there adults in SF? https://t.co/3Gnr3jidbM — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) February 10, 2021

Well at least there’s SF and Chicago to make Northern Virginia school boards look better. https://t.co/Js18NL6mmZ — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 10, 2021

And the schools stay closed:

And “they still aren’t talking about how to safely reopen schools.” https://t.co/q4RCdqDtOK — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) February 10, 2021

Every one of these people on the board needs to go:

I just want to say that the SF school board meeting is still happening. It's been going for eight hours. They're talking about reopening but…it's also nearly midnight. So very hard for families to be online right now. — Sophie Bearman (@stbearman) February 10, 2021

