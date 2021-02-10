LOL San Francisco, you’re so broken. From San Francisco Chronicle columnist Heather Knight:

And he didn’t get the slot on the all-women group:

As we wrote earlier. LOL:

Trending

As was made clear at the meeting, this is 100% because he’s white:

Nope, not a parody:

But don’t worry. They probably know what they’re doing as they help shape your child’s curriculum:

And the schools stay closed:

Every one of these people on the board needs to go:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: san francisco