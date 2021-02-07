Squad member Rep. Cori Bush quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s, “A riot is the language of the unheard,” in response to an inmate riot at the St. Louis city jail over the weekend.

“I want to talk to my constituents in the window. Their lives and their rights must be protected,” she tweeted:

“A riot is the language of the unheard.” – Dr. MLK Jr. I want to talk to my constituents in the window. Their lives and their rights must be protected. My team and I are working to ensure that the urgent needs of people who are incarcerated are not ignored. https://t.co/wMq8ecyLQ2 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 7, 2021

One guard, who is also her constituent, was injured in the mele. From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

The events began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when an inmate who Edwards said “was very, very upset” fought with a guard. Other inmates then jumped the guard. The man was later treated at a hospital and released.

No other corrections officers or inmates were hurt, he said.

Hey, maybe they should fix these locks? Just a thought:

Edwards explained that the fourth floor had inmates being held in four different units. A few of the inmates who had jumped the guard had previously jimmied the locks and escaped from their cells. They gained access to a control panel that allowed them to free others in the unit. The group of men then were able to “breach” the unit and reach the hallways, Edwards said.

So, “riots are good again”?

Yeah, this won’t happen:

So do you think @CoriBush will be stripped of her committee assignments? https://t.co/VxvbWY3sb1 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 7, 2021

Are there even any rules any longer?

Guess some violence is OK. I don't even know what the rules are any longer. https://t.co/2Ch1iIDV3E — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 7, 2021

You would think Dems would’ve learned that justifying any political violence just leads to more political violence:

I think that argument fell out of favor about 32 days ago… https://t.co/3ja0MsZok7 — Will Truman (@trumwill) February 7, 2021

Trump would’ve broken Twitter if he said this on Jan. 6:

AMAZING!!!! Can you imagine if even one @GOP member had said this after the attack on Capitol Hill???? They would be destroyed by left & media (and rightfully so)… but @CoriBush will either be ignored or praised!!! TRULY SICK!!! https://t.co/nGoF07O7pN — Jonathon Dunne (@FreedomDisciple) February 7, 2021

Make it stop:

Riots are back in fash again. https://t.co/aXqzpddWn8 — James Lindsay, won't fit in your box (@ConceptualJames) February 7, 2021

What’s worse is that Dems don’t see their hypocrisy:

Funny you didn't say the same on January 6th. https://t.co/MzXumll9Tu — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) February 7, 2021

And on and on and on we go.

