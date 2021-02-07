Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is arguing for a higher income threshold for Covid-relief payments because the cost of living is higher in places like Queens, NY than in, say, West Virginia:

You see, West Virginia has a lower cost of living so basing the relief payment on West Virginia penalizes the people in more expensive areas:

And it’s important to make sure that politicians take these differences into account when making policy:

Oh, she’s so close to getting it, isn’t she?

Now do the minimum wage:

Where’s her explanation on how a $15 wage would hurt businesses in low cost-of-living West Virginia?

And, politically, she’s not very good at this:

