On Thursday, the FBI announced the arrest of Brian P. McCreary from Massachusetts for his role in the siege of the Capitol on January 6:

Also today, special agents and officers assigned to #FBI Boston's Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force have arrested without incident Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, Massachusetts for his alleged role in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 4, 2021

And that’s when this Twitter user discovered a rather odd photo in the FBI “Statement of Fact” on McCreary’s arrest. Check out the painting above the QAnon Shaman’s head:

I’ve studied extremism for 15 years, I’ve reviewed mostly every court record for decades. I can honestly say very little surprises me. That said, I have absolutely no idea what to say about the Internet image the FBI used in a criminal complaint of the picture hanging on the wall pic.twitter.com/nznszFmif7 — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 4, 2021

Yes, yes it is a naked man. Via Scribd:

It’s actually called the “Wood Sitting On a Bed” meme and the man’s name in the photo is Wardy G. Joubert III. Joubert passed away in 2016 and was reportedly a “loving, church-going family man” who did the photo-shoot after he fell on hard times:

The True Story Behind the ‘Wood Sitting On a Bed’ Meme https://t.co/p4y0R9GegT — Man of Many (@manofmanytastes) May 27, 2020

Newsweek fact-checked the now-viral and tweet and found it “true.” Apparently, the FBI got this version of the original AP photo from one of McCreary’s co-workers:

A framed image of a naked man hanging on a wall in the Capitol is in an FBI criminal complaint against alleged rioter Brian McCreary. The photo was provided by one of McCreary’s co-workers.

