CNN is reporting that “[i]nvestigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick” and they’re “vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month’s insurrection”:
Investigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month's insurrection https://t.co/MBjNOLPrVm
— CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2021
Well, yes, “who killed him?” is an important question. But so is, “how did he die?” Because that information hasn’t been relesed:
When USCP officer Brian Sicknick arrives to lie in honor tonight at the Capitol rotunda, one question will hang in the air: who killed him? It's what's vexing investigators as they struggle to build a federal murder case. With @evanperez, @WhitneyWReports https://t.co/gHQgVQyd38
— David Shortell (@davidgshortell) February 2, 2021
So far, they can’t identify “a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries”:
Authorities have reviewed video and photographs that show US Capitol Police Officer Sicknick engaging with rioters amid the siege but have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries. https://t.co/PHeU1TWHrA
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 2, 2021
And “[m]edical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true”:
CNN saves this nugget for the 8th paragraph:
“Medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.”https://t.co/coAVfuXhin
— Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 5, 2021
An excerpt:
Seems like initial reports that the police officer killed at the U.S. Capitol was beaten with a fire extinguisher may have been incorrect: https://t.co/nk6JMNn5dj pic.twitter.com/ZFwBcumvbi
— Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) February 5, 2021
So, what else don’t we know yet?
None of what you see is real. Everything The System tells you is a lie. The bigger the lie, the more The System will demand your believe it. https://t.co/5ewO4zZROQ
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 4, 2021
