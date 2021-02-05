CNN is reporting that “[i]nvestigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick” and they’re “vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month’s insurrection”:

Investigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month's insurrection https://t.co/MBjNOLPrVm — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2021

Well, yes, “who killed him?” is an important question. But so is, “how did he die?” Because that information hasn’t been relesed:

When USCP officer Brian Sicknick arrives to lie in honor tonight at the Capitol rotunda, one question will hang in the air: who killed him? It's what's vexing investigators as they struggle to build a federal murder case. With @evanperez, @WhitneyWReports https://t.co/gHQgVQyd38 — David Shortell (@davidgshortell) February 2, 2021

So far, they can’t identify “a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries”:

Authorities have reviewed video and photographs that show US Capitol Police Officer Sicknick engaging with rioters amid the siege but have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries. https://t.co/PHeU1TWHrA — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 2, 2021

And “[m]edical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true”:

CNN saves this nugget for the 8th paragraph: “Medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.”https://t.co/coAVfuXhin — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 5, 2021

An excerpt:

Seems like initial reports that the police officer killed at the U.S. Capitol was beaten with a fire extinguisher may have been incorrect: https://t.co/nk6JMNn5dj pic.twitter.com/ZFwBcumvbi — Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) February 5, 2021

So, what else don’t we know yet?

None of what you see is real. Everything The System tells you is a lie. The bigger the lie, the more The System will demand your believe it. https://t.co/5ewO4zZROQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 4, 2021

