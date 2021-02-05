Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn has resigned citing the group’s handling of the John Weaver allegations:

Jennifer Horn, a Lincoln Project co-founder, resigned from the group, citing the Weaver inappropriate contacts with young men https://t.co/mJdSc1zH2O — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 5, 2021

She made it clear in her letter that she doesn’t agree with how the group is managed:

would love to know what this means: “It is clear at this point that my views about how the Lincoln Project’s efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged.’’https://t.co/M2TLObwC2r — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) February 6, 2021

The Lincoln Project, however, says it was a contract dispute:

Horn didn’t elaborate on their diverging interests. But the organization just gave a statement insisting this was a contract dispute. Story updated shortly. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 6, 2021

Yeah, we don’t buy that for a second:

Here’s their statement:

The Lincoln Project’s statement on Jennifer Horn’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/eSJiDZweLj — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 6, 2021

And it sounds like there are more shoes about to drop:

I know of at least 3 more outlets who have reached out to me and my sources saying they're working on follow up stories on Weaver and the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/VpYuuEwVBR — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 6, 2021

Well, this isn’t hard:

Now, it’s time for her to go public:

She should be encouraged to go public on matters of principle, conscience, & complicity. https://t.co/FtauCOPeEB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 6, 2021

***